Khushi Kapoor gives glimpse of the most ideal surprise birthday celebration

Actress Khushi Kapoor, who turns 24 today, took to social media to share glimpses of the most perfect birthday surprise from her friends.

On Tuesday, the actress posted photos her Instagram from a pajama party, captioning them, “Chapter 24: My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration.”

In the images, Khushi is seen happily posing with her friends, including Aaliyah Kashyap, rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina and cousin Shanaya Kapoor. In one of the pictures, Boney Kapoor is seen posing with his daughter and her friends for a group shot. Other candid photos of the birthday girl show her smiling as she poses for the camera.