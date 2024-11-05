KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty wish Athiya on her birthday

Actress Athiya Shetty is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Tuesday, and her father, actor Suniel Shetty, wished her in the sweetest way possible.

The proud dad shared on Instagram adorable, unseen photos of Athiya from her childhood along with a heartfelt message. In his post, he called his daughter his "all-time favourite human" and "the greatest joy of his life".

Suniel captioned the photos, “Happy birthday to the best part of me …my all-time favorite human…my best friend…my confidante and the greatest joy of my life ……love you beyond measure, Tiaaaaa”.

In the images, a young Athiya looks absolutely adorable as she plays with her dad. The Hero actress is seen as a baby in the first three images. The final picture captures a warm family moment, with Suniel posing alongside his two children, radiating love and togetherness.