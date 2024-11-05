KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty wish Athiya on her birthday

Actress Athiya Shetty is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Tuesday, and her father, actor Suniel Shetty, wished her in the sweetest way possible.
The proud dad shared on Instagram adorable, unseen photos of Athiya from her childhood along with a heartfelt message. In his post, he called his daughter his "all-time favourite human" and "the greatest joy of his life".
Suniel captioned the photos, “Happy birthday to the best part of me …my all-time favorite human…my best friend…my confidante and the greatest joy of my life ……love you beyond measure, Tiaaaaa”.
In the images, a young Athiya looks absolutely adorable as she plays with her dad. The Hero actress is seen as a baby in the first three images. The final picture captures a warm family moment, with Suniel posing alongside his two children, radiating love and togetherness.
On the other hand, Athiya's husband, cricketer KL Rahul shared a string of pictures on Instagram featuring romantic moments with Athiya. The first image, seems to be from a celebration, where the actress is seen dressed in a saree lovingly looking at her husband.
The other was a goofy image of the couple having a ramen bowl together. The third photograph was a romantic one, where the two are holding each other with Rahul’s back towards the camera. The last image just had Athiya, who was seen making a funny face at the camera.
“My craziee birthday baby,” Rahul wrote along with a love and infinity emoticon. Athiya replied in the comment section and wrote, “Love you.”
The couple tied the knot on January 23, 2023, after dating for several years. The two are said to have met in February 2019 through a mutual friend, and their bond quickly deepened. Although they kept their relationship mostly private, fans began to speculate after designer Vikram Phadnis playfully teased Athiya about it on social media. Athiya and Rahul first hinted at their romance in December 2019, when a cosy Instagram post from their New Year’s celebration in Thailand went viral.