Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of son Akaay on Virat Kohli’s birthday

Anushka captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji and an evil-eye emoji, symbolising her love and protection for her family. The post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with adoration and birthday wishes for Virat.

“Aww akaay and vami ,” one fan gushed. “King with Prince and Princess,” another commented, highlighting the family's adorable dynamic. The photo was dubbed “Post of the day!!” by another enthusiastic fan, while others simply expressed their appreciation for the “cute and adorable” family moment.

Anushka and Virat have maintained a relatively low profile in recent months. While Virat continues to make headlines for his cricketing achievements, Anushka has limited her public appearances. Some reports suggest that the couple has relocated to the UK, but they have yet to confirm or address these claims.

Anushka has taken a step back from Bollywood since her last starring role in 2018’s Zero. She made a brief appearance in the 2022 film Qala, which she co-produced, but has primarily focused on her family and other ventures. Fans eagerly await the release of Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, in which Anushka plays the lead role. However, a release date for the film has not yet been announced.