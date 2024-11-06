Kashika Kapoor bags her next with 'Namastey London' producer Vivek Singhania

Bollywood fans are in for a treat as veteran producer Vivek Singhania, famous for his hit films from the late '90s and early 2000s, is making his return to the industry—this time as a director. Singhania, who has produced blockbusters like Namastey London and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, is now stepping behind the camera for a new and exciting project.

The film will feature the rising star Kashika Kapoor, who recently made a splash with her impressive debut in Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass. She expressed her excitement about joining the project, saying, "I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of this film. We’re currently in the scriptreading and meeting phase. It’s a light-hearted rom-com with me in the lead role, and I can’t wait to start shooting. Once the rest of the cast is confirmed, we’ll move ahead. Things are moving along smoothly, so fingers crossed!"

Kashika’s debut has earned her praise from both fans and industry veterans, establishing her as a rising talent in Bollywood. Vivek Singhania, a producer known for working with some of the biggest names in the industry—including Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif—has always had an eye for fresh talent.

With her early success, it’s no surprise that Kashika has caught the attention of seasoned filmmakers like Vivek. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how her charm and natural acting ability will shine in her new role, and there’s already growing buzz around the project. Once the rest of the cast is locked in, an official announcement will be made, building further anticipation.