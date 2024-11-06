Kriti Sanon enjoys ‘best Jalebi in the best weather’

Kriti Sanon recently delighted her fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses from her latest film, Do Patti, via social media. Among the highlights was a video where the actress enjoyed what she called the “best Jalebi in the best weather.” In the video, Kriti is heard expressing her delight, saying, “This is the best Jalebi in the best weather.”

The Heropanti star shared a series of photos and videos, thanking her fans for the overwhelming love on Do Patti, where she plays dual roles. She wrote, “Some BTS! Thank you, audience, for all the love! It’s because of you guys that Do Patti is trending at #1 in India and in the global top 10 for the second consecutive week! Both Saumya and Shailee are elated.”