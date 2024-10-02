Kriti Sanon makes an impression in a stunning rust-orange co-ord set

Kriti Sanon is nothing short of a style icon, effortlessly blending elegance with modern flair. While we revel in her impactful performances on screen, it’s her impeccable fashion sense that leaves us equally captivated.

Whether gracing red carpets in glamorous couture or embracing casual chic with effortless ease, Kriti’s sartorial choices are always on point. Each outfit she dons tells a story of grace, confidence, and unspoken beauty, making her a true fashionista in every sense. With her radiant charm and flawless style, she continues to reign as one of the most adored style icons in the industry.

Kriti recently dazzled in a striking rust-orange co-ord set by Deme Love, effortlessly stepping into the spotlight with her signature charm. The ensemble’s asymmetric top was nothing short of a showstopper, boasting relaxed, flowing sleeves adorned with intricate pleats at the shoulders, creating a perfect blend of texture and structure. Oh, and those delicate pleats at the waist beautifully cinched her silhouette, offering a figure-flattering fit while still exuding effortless grace.

The highlight was the asymmetric hemline with a daring side slit that ran all the way from the waist, infusing the outfit with a modern, high-fashion allure. Paired with fit-and-flare trousers, the ensemble achieved a harmonious balance between casual chic and undeniable comfort. The tailored trousers, while sleek and polished, remained light and relaxed — ideal for a day that could seamlessly transition from brunch to meetings or a delightful evening out.