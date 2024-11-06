Neetu Kapoor shares a heartwarming snap of Ranbir Kapoor planting a sweet kiss on daughter Raha on her second birthday

Neetu Kapoor delighted fans by sharing a precious moment of Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha on her second birthday. In the sweet snapshot, Ranbir was seen lovingly kissing Raha on the cheek, capturing the doting father in a tender moment with his little girl.

On Wednesday, Neetu posted the endearing family photo, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir, and their daughter Raha. In the image, Ranbir was seen kissing Raha gently on her head as Alia smiled, watching the affectionate moment unfold. Alongside the picture, Neetu wrote, “Our pyaar’s (Love's) birthday, God bless,” adding a touch of warmth to the special day. Little Raha, nestled between her parents in the car, stole the spotlight with her big, beautiful eyes.