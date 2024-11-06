Neetu Kapoor shares a heartwarming snap of Ranbir Kapoor planting a sweet kiss on daughter Raha on her second birthday

Neetu Kapoor delighted fans by sharing a precious moment of Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha on her second birthday. In the sweet snapshot, Ranbir was seen lovingly kissing Raha on the cheek, capturing the doting father in a tender moment with his little girl.
On Wednesday, Neetu posted the endearing family photo, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir, and their daughter Raha. In the image, Ranbir was seen kissing Raha gently on her head as Alia smiled, watching the affectionate moment unfold. Alongside the picture, Neetu wrote, “Our pyaar’s (Love's) birthday, God bless,” adding a touch of warmth to the special day. Little Raha, nestled between her parents in the car, stole the spotlight with her big, beautiful eyes.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a charming picture of Raha posing with her cousin, Riddhima’s daughter Samara. In the snap, Raha beamed into the camera with a sweet smile, dressed in a matching white t-shirt, pants, and pink-accented sneakers. She perched on a window sill, while Samara looked out, adding to the delightful family moment. Riddhima captioned it, “Happy happiest bday, my cutie pie! We love you so much.”
Recently, Alia also shared a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations with a photo of Raha participating in the aarti. Dressed in coordinated mustard-yellow outfits, the family appeared radiant during the festive occasion.
Alia and Ranbir, who married on April 14, 2022, welcomed Raha on November 6 that same year. They first appeared publicly with her in December 2023, revealing her face to fans on Christmas.
On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s anticipated Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi. The two part film will be released on Diwali in 2026 and 2027, respectively.