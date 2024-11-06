Shaheer Sheikh opens up on his character in ‘Do Patti’

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming movie Do Patti, has spoken up on his character in the film, and what made him say yes to the grey character.

In the film, his character is shown to be a serial offender in domestic abuse, and often subjects his wife, essayed by Kriti Sanon, to violence and harassment.

Sharing his thoughts on choosing such an intense role without fear of audience perception or image-building, he said, “For me, it would have been a problem if throughout the film we would have glorified this character and would not have punished it in the end, but the messaging is right. He is punished in the end, because that is the case.”

He further mentioned, “Also, it allows me to show a lot of emotions. I thought it would have been a good, challenging character for me. And I like to challenge myself, I guess.”

Shaheer is widely recognised for his role as Arjun in the epic TV series Mahabharat. With his character of Dhruv Sood in Do Patti, the actor has showcased his range The film, which marked his Bollywood debut, also stars Kriti Sanon in dual roles, and Kajol.

Shaheer made his acting debut in 2009 in the television show Kya Mast Hai Life. He rose to prominence with the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. In 2015, the actor took a break from Indian television and made his Indonesian television debut. He also appeared in Indonesian films.

Do Patti marks his Hindi film debut. The film is streaming on Netflix.