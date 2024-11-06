Soni Razdan reminisces an adorable moment with grandaughter Raha on her 2nd birthday

Bollywood veteran Soni Razdan recently celebrated her granddaughter Raha's 2nd birthday with a heartwarming social media post.
Sharing an adorable photo of herself cuddling Raha, the proud grandmother expressed her deep love for the little one. She wrote, "No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up. Yet, I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha. We love you sooooo much," she wrote in the captions.
The Kapoor-Bhatt family showered Raha with love and blessings. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, shared a sweet picture of the couple with their baby girl, while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a heartwarming photo of Raha and her daughter Samara. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also shared unseen glimpses of the adorable baby girl, expressing her immense love for her niece.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022. The couple kept their daughter's face private for a while but finally revealed her to the world on Christmas 2023.