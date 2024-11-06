Soni Razdan reminisces an adorable moment with grandaughter Raha on her 2nd birthday

Bollywood veteran Soni Razdan recently celebrated her granddaughter Raha's 2nd birthday with a heartwarming social media post.

Sharing an adorable photo of herself cuddling Raha, the proud grandmother expressed her deep love for the little one. She wrote, "No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up. Yet, I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha. We love you sooooo much," she wrote in the captions.