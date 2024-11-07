Actor Jayati Bhatia and niece Rinhee lead an initiative for girls’ education

Acclaimed actress Jayati Bhatia, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has embarked on a mission to empower young girls through education. Teaming up with her niece, Rinhee, the duo is committed to providing quality learning opportunities to help young girls achieve independence and realise their dreams.

Jayati shared, “Awareness is crucial for such an initiative, and I wholeheartedly support this cause with my niece, Rinhee, who is also a well-known tarot card reader. Together, we’re working to expand educational access for girls, fostering their independence and encouraging them to reach their goals. We invite those interested to sponsor a few of these girls, and we hope our initiative gains widespread support to make a real impact.”

Rinhee expressed her gratitude, saying, “Jayati maasi has been incredibly supportive in bringing this project to life. I sincerely hope that many will join us in this cause to create a brighter future for these young girls.”

The duo is appealing to individuals, organisations, and philanthropists to join them in advancing this vital cause, paving the way for a better tomorrow.

Known for her iconic role as Nirmala "Mataji" Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and as Geetanjali Gopichand Oswal in its sequel, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Bhatia has made her mark in numerous popular television shows, including Tu Tu Main Main, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kutumb, and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Most recently, she portrayed Phatto in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a Netflix historical drama that delves into the lives of tawaifs in Lahore’s Heera Mandi, set during the British rule and the Indian independence movement.