'My clock ticks because you exist,' says Babil Khan to mom Sutapa

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, who is known for his striking presence on social media, has dropped a heartfelt video with his mother Sutapa Sikdar.
In his post, the actor expressed his undying love for his mother saying his clock ticks because of her. On Wednesday, Babil posted a video on Instagram, an endearing compilation of his candid photos and videos with Sutapa.
Alongside it, he wrote, “Dear mamma, I love watches. The movement, also known as the caliber, is considered the most critical part of a watch. It’s responsible for converting stored energy into regulated time and powering the watch hands. The movement’s accuracy, functionality, and overall performance are all determined by it. You are my movement. My clock ticks because you exist. I love you so much.”
Babil had earlier dropped a video of his late father and actor Irrfan from an old interview. In the clip, Irrfan and Akshay Kumar both were asked about their sons’ aspirations. In response, the Hindi Medium actor candidly admitted that his son was still figuring things out.
Work-wise, Babil made his acting debut with period psychological drama Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. He was mostly seen in the series The Railway Men, where he starred alongside R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s latest production, The Umesh Chronicles, which includes a special cameo by Amitabh Bachchan.