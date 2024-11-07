'My clock ticks because you exist,' says Babil Khan to mom Sutapa

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, who is known for his striking presence on social media, has dropped a heartfelt video with his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

In his post, the actor expressed his undying love for his mother saying his clock ticks because of her. On Wednesday, Babil posted a video on Instagram, an endearing compilation of his candid photos and videos with Sutapa.

Alongside it, he wrote, “Dear mamma, I love watches. The movement, also known as the caliber, is considered the most critical part of a watch. It’s responsible for converting stored energy into regulated time and powering the watch hands. The movement’s accuracy, functionality, and overall performance are all determined by it. You are my movement. My clock ticks because you exist. I love you so much.”