Matthew Perry’s LA house bought by Indian-origin realtor, film producer

The post featured a photo of a pandit performing a blessing ceremony on the pool deck, overlooking the expansive house and picturesque ocean vista. Anita had stated in an earlier interview that her mother, originally from India, moved to the US when Anita was just two years old.

While Anita intends to redesign some aspects of the home's interior, she plans to preserve certain elements that reflect Matthew’s presence, such as the Batman logo in the pool. She emphasised that their decision to purchase the house was driven by admiration for the property itself, rather than any connection to the previous owner. “We want to pay homage to all the good memories and fun that Perry brought to others,” Anita shared.

Matthew, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 54 in October 2023. His death was reportedly caused by the combined effects of ketamine drowning and coronary artery disease. His Pacific Palisades residence boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms and spans 3,500 square feet. He had originally purchased the home in 2020 for around USD 6 million, according to sources.