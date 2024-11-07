Parineeti Chopra starts her YouTube channel

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in the streaming biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, has started her YouTube channel. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and made the announcement through a video message.

She said in the video, “I've always been a very private person even though I'm a public figure, I'm in front of cameras all the time. I've always said that I only share one percent of my life on my social media”.

She further mentioned, “Now that I do so much in my life, I travel so much, I do some crazy adventurous things, I scuba dive so much, I read and I have music and I'm singing all the time, I'm in studios all the time, there's so much happening in my life that I feel like it's finally time and I'm finally ready to start sharing more of behind the scenes of my life and what I do on a daily basis.”

The actress shared that this move will allow her fans to see first hand and visually what unfolds in her life.