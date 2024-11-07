Rashmika Mandanna shares a heartfelt ‘Dear Diary’ confession that will warm your heart

She shared her thankfulness for her job, her loyal fans, and the ups and downs of life — the happy days, the okay days, and even the challenging ones. Rashmika also expressed appreciation for the simple joys, like feeling the wind in her hair and being able to work out, which helps her stay healthy and grounded. It was a beautiful reminder of how she cherishes both the big moments and the everyday blessings that come her way.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule is gearing up to hit screens on December 5. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The sequel is all set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali. We hear that the team of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which is also set to release at the same time, might be considering a new release date. However, the official confirmation about the same is awaited.