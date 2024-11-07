Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt share glimpses from Raha’s 2nd birthday bash

The celebration saw filmmaker Karan Johar attending with his kids, Yash and Roohi, along with Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Alia and Ranbir, who married on April 14, 2022, welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 of that same year and first introduced her publicly in December 2023.

On Wednesday, Neetu posted a heartwarming photo of Ranbir kissing Raha on her cheek, captioned, “Our pyaar’s birthday, God bless.”

Soni also shared a heartfelt message for her “darling” granddaughter, writing, “Nothing compares to being your grandma and capturing precious moments like these for posterity. Part of me wishes you’d never grow up, but I’m thrilled to watch you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha. We love you sooooo much.”