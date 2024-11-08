Anuritta Jha on playing a cop in ‘Mithya The Darker Chapter’ and her career, challenges, and upcoming projects

Anuritta Jha, who was last seen in Asur season 2, is back storming the web space, this time around with Mithya The Darker Chapter, directed by Kapil Sharma. The actress plays a cop for the first time in her career and, needless to say, is on cloud nine. “It's a beautifully penned role. Moreover, I had never played a cop before, so I grabbed the opportunity with both hands.”

Throwing light on why she prefers to take up complex roles like that in Gangs of Wasseypur, Aashram, or Asur, Anuritta says, "As an actor, you want to be seen in a glamourous role. But when I saw myself in Asur as Kamini, the killer, I fell in love with the craft of acting because I realised there is so much more than just being a pretty face. I am hungry for substantial character roles that have a strong presence, speak for themselves, and help take the narrative forward. When I choose a role, I look at it as a whole package: my role, the director, producer, et al."