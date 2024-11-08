Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli relive childhood joys over ‘dosas’ in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, enjoying dosas together at a cosy café in Bandra, Mumbai. A photo of the power couple from their visit has since gone viral on social media.

On Friday, Anushka shared a post from the Benne café on her Instagram, where she and Virat can be seen posing with the café staff. In the caption, she wrote, “Benne-fic full childhood memories revived macha.” The café, Benne, shared more images from the duo's visit, showing the couple’s cheerful interactions with the team.

In one of the photos, Anushka is seen smiling in casual khaki pants and a white tee, layered with an open shirt. Standing beside her, Virat is casually dressed in a white t-shirt and cap. Another image showed the bill from their meal, along with Virat’s autograph on a café cap.

In a lighthearted touch, the café photoshopped in an employee named Dinesh, who missed the shift that day, with the humorous caption, “POV: The one day you miss work. Dinesh was really sad he wasn’t on shift today, so we photoshopped him in.” They also set the post to the classic Kannada song If You Come Today by Dr Rajkumar.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently shared a snapshot of Mumbai beach, where devotees celebrated Chhath Pooja with traditional sea-dipping rituals. She captioned the picture with warm wishes, “Chhath Pooja ki subhkamnayein,” highlighting her appreciation for the festival.

On the work front, Anushka will be stepping into the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the biopic Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy and produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. Her last film appearance was in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan.