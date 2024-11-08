Ramya Pandian weds Lovel Dhawan in an intimate ceremony

Actress Ramya Pandian has tied the knot with Lovel Dhawan, a yoga instructor and life coach, in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. The celebration took place on the serene banks of the river Ganges, and was a traditional Hindu affair, attended by close family and friends.

Ramya looked radiant in a vibrant red sari, while her groom, Lovel, donned a traditional pattu veshti and sattai for the occasion. The ceremony was especially poignant as Arun Pandian, Ramya’s uncle and renowned actor, performed the wedding rituals on behalf of her late father, veteran filmmaker C. Durai Pandian.