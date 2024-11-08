Ramya Pandian weds Lovel Dhawan in an intimate ceremony

Actress Ramya Pandian has tied the knot with Lovel Dhawan, a yoga instructor and life coach, in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. The celebration took place on the serene banks of the river Ganges, and was a traditional Hindu affair, attended by close family and friends.
Ramya looked radiant in a vibrant red sari, while her groom, Lovel, donned a traditional pattu veshti and sattai for the occasion. The ceremony was especially poignant as Arun Pandian, Ramya’s uncle and renowned actor, performed the wedding rituals on behalf of her late father, veteran filmmaker C. Durai Pandian.
Among the guests were Ramya’s cousin, actress Keerthi, and her husband, actor Ashok Selvan. The newlyweds will host a reception in Chennai next week to celebrate with extended family and friends.
Ramya, best known for her roles in films such as Joker, Aan Devathai, Ra Ra Rajasekar, Dummy Tapasu, and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, has been a popular figure in Tamil cinema. She was last seen in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, where she starred opposite Mammootty, marking her debut in Malayalam cinema. Ramya also made waves with her appearance on Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.