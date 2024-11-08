Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat, Mumbai police trace call to Raipur lawyer

Mumbai Police are investigating a death threat made against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with the call traced to a phone reportedly belonging to a lawyer in Raipur. The lawyer, Faizan Khan, claims his phone was stolen days before the threat was made, according to reports.

The threatening call was received on Tuesday at the Bandra Police station’s landline number. The caller demanded INR 50 lakh from the actor and threatened dire consequences if the ransom wasn’t paid. Authorities traced the call to Raipur, prompting a Mumbai Police team to travel to the city and collaborate with local police to apprehend the culprit.

Faizan Khan, the lawyer whose phone was allegedly used to make the threat stated that his phone was stolen on November 2, and that he filed a police report in Raipur regarding the theft. “My phone was stolen on November 2, and I lodged a complaint. I told Mumbai police about it. They interrogated me for about two hours,” Faizan was quoted as saying.

Interestingly, the lawyer had previously filed a complaint against Shah Rukh over a dialogue in his 1994 film Anjaam that referenced deer hunting. He explained his objection, stating, “I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (which is from Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I raised an objection.”

This incident follows a series of death threats made against actor Salman Khan earlier this year, prompting heightened security measures for the Bollywood star. Salman has been under Y-plus security coverage since March, with armed personnel stationed at his residence round the clock, following threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.