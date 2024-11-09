Tinsel towners congratulate Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on pregnancy announcement

Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others congratulated Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on their pregnancy announcement.

On Friday, the couple took to their respective social media handles and announced the good news with a heartfelt post. Athiya and Rahul will welcome their first child in 2025. They shared a note that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.” The announcement post was accompanied by the visuals of little feet and an evil eye emoji.

The announcement quickly captured everyone's attention, with the couple’s industry friends and family members flooding the comments section with heartfelt congratulations. Reacting to the post, Anushka dropped a heart and hug emojis. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happppy for you guys.” Sonakshi commented, “Omg omg omg soooo happy.”