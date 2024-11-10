Allu Arjun shares why winning a National Award for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ meant so much to him

Arjun’s candid revelation highlights his determination and ambition to break barriers and achieve new heights in his career. His desire to represent the Telugu film industry on a national platform reflects his pride in his roots and his commitment to pushing boundaries.

The promo also hinted at heartwarming moments with Arjun’s mother, Nirmala Allu, who joined him on the show to share personal insights about the actor. Arjun also touched upon his strong stance against injustice towards women, showcasing his commitment to social issues.

The episode, which will be aired on November 15, promises to be a captivating watch for fans eager to learn more about the actor’s journey and personal life. Previous guests on the show include Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, actors Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Suriya, director Naga Vamsi, and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol.

Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The film, slated for theatrical release on December 5, will see Arjun reprise his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The sequel promises to continue the thrilling saga of Pushpa’s rise in the world of red sanders smuggling.