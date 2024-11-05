Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil face off in new 'Pushpa 2' poster

The highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to ignite the silver screen on December 5th. To build the excitement, a new poster has been unveiled by the star of the film, Allu Arjun, showcasing a face-off between the two formidable actors, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

The poster, drenched in crimson hues, perfectly captures the intense rivalry between the two characters. Allu Arjun reprises his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, the fearless sandalwood smuggler, while Fahadh Faasil returns as the ruthless Haryanvi cop.

The film's release has faced several delays, initially slated for August 15th and then December 6th. However, to capitalise on the pre-holiday season and avoid clashing with the historical drama Chhava, the makers have opted for a December 5th release.