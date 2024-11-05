Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil face off in new 'Pushpa 2' poster

The highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to ignite the silver screen on December 5th. To build the excitement, a new poster has been unveiled by the star of the film, Allu Arjun, showcasing a face-off between the two formidable actors, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.
The poster, drenched in crimson hues, perfectly captures the intense rivalry between the two characters. Allu Arjun reprises his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, the fearless sandalwood smuggler, while Fahadh Faasil returns as the ruthless Haryanvi cop.
The film's release has faced several delays, initially slated for August 15th and then December 6th. However, to capitalise on the pre-holiday season and avoid clashing with the historical drama Chhava, the makers have opted for a December 5th release.
Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna (who also features in the Pushpa franchise), is another highly anticipated film. The clash between these two powerhouses is sure to set the box office ablaze.
The first part of the Pushpa franchise defied the odds and emerged as a massive commercial success despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sequel promising even more action, drama and iconic dialogues, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.