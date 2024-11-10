Athiya Shetty dazzles in a custom Rimzim Dadu pantsuit, setting the stage for chic maternity style

Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty is already making waves with her maternity fashion choices. The actress recently attended the Armani Beauty launch event in Delhi, turning heads in a custom-made ivory pantsuit by renowned designer Rimzim Dadu.
Athiya shared pictures of her elegant ensemble on Instagram, while her stylist, Rahul Vijay, also posted the look with the caption, “Always love a menswear moment on Athiya! Thank you, @rimzim__, for this beautiful tailored look. It fit her like a glove.”
The ivory pantsuit, a custom version of a menswear design from Rimzim’s latest couture collection, Stucco, exuded sophistication and showcased Athiya’s evolving style. The tailored jacket featured a shawl lapel that created a faux scarf effect, padded shoulders, full sleeves, and intricate sequin and bead embroidery. Athiya embraced the ‘topless blazer’ trend, wearing the jacket without anything underneath, adding a touch of boldness to the ensemble.
The matching ivory pants featured a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, and a floor-grazing length with a folded hem. Athiya accessorised the all-white look with statement earrings adorned with a cerulean blue stone, a striking ring, white stilettos, and wine-red nails.
Her hair was styled in a sleek centre-parted bun, and her makeup was kept minimal with a pink lip gloss, a touch of blush, and subtle eyeshadow. Athiya’s natural pregnancy glow further enhanced her radiant appearance.
Athiya and KL Rahul shared their pregnancy news with a heartwarming Instagram post, expressing their excitement for their ‘beautiful blessing’ expected in 2025. With her impeccable fashion sense and radiant confidence, Athiya is poised to become a maternity style icon, inspiring expectant mothers with her elegant and empowering choices.