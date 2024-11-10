Athiya Shetty dazzles in a custom Rimzim Dadu pantsuit, setting the stage for chic maternity style

Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty is already making waves with her maternity fashion choices. The actress recently attended the Armani Beauty launch event in Delhi, turning heads in a custom-made ivory pantsuit by renowned designer Rimzim Dadu.

Athiya shared pictures of her elegant ensemble on Instagram, while her stylist, Rahul Vijay, also posted the look with the caption, “Always love a menswear moment on Athiya! Thank you, @rimzim__, for this beautiful tailored look. It fit her like a glove.”