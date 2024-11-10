Bipasha Basu enjoys Maldives getaway with family, shares sweet moments on social media

Last month, Karan marked 20 years in the industry with a sweet post featuring his daughter Devi holding a “Dr. Armaan” balloon, referencing his role on Dill Mill Gayye.

Bipasha also shared the moment on her Instagram, captioning it with the song “Daddy’s Girl.” Karan expressed gratitude in a video, surrounded by fan gifts, saying, “Thank you so much for 20 amazing years and for celebrating every moment with me.”

Bipasha and Karan, who married in 2016, welcomed Devi in November 2022. Karan became popular for his role as Dr. Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye, and has starred in shows like Qubool Hai, Qubool Hai 2.0, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, as well as movies like Alone, Hate Story 3, and Fighter.

Bipasha, who debuted in 2001 with Ajnabee, gained fame with the 2002 horror hit Raaz and appeared in numerous popular films. Her most recent role was in the crime thriller series Dangerous.