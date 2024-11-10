Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni take on ‘Jamal Kudu’ challenge, bringing family fun to the viral trend

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently joined the viral dance trend sparked by the popular song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 film Animal. The mother-daughter duo took to Instagram to share a video of their energetic performance, delighting fans with their playful rendition of the catchy track.
The video captured Riddhima and Neetu recreating the song’s signature dance moves, with Riddhima skillfully balancing a plate on her head while grooving to the beat. Riddhima looked chic in a maroon top and a black skirt, while Neetu exuded elegance in a white ensemble. Their synchronised moves and infectious energy brought the Jamal Kudu challenge to life.
“Good vibes happen on the dance floor only with my mummy,” Riddhima captioned the post, showcasing their close bond and shared love for fun.
Jamal Kudu, featuring Bobby Deol’s memorable entry in the film Animal, has become a viral sensation since its release. The song's upbeat rhythm and unique hook step have captivated audiences, inspiring countless individuals to attempt the dance challenge.
Neetu and Riddhima’s participation in the trend adds a touch of familial charm to the viral phenomenon. Their effortless execution of the dance moves and their shared enthusiasm reflect the song's widespread appeal and its ability to bring people together.
Riddhima is currently seen in the third season of the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show also stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.