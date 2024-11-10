Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni take on ‘Jamal Kudu’ challenge, bringing family fun to the viral trend

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently joined the viral dance trend sparked by the popular song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 film Animal. The mother-daughter duo took to Instagram to share a video of their energetic performance, delighting fans with their playful rendition of the catchy track.

The video captured Riddhima and Neetu recreating the song’s signature dance moves, with Riddhima skillfully balancing a plate on her head while grooving to the beat. Riddhima looked chic in a maroon top and a black skirt, while Neetu exuded elegance in a white ensemble. Their synchronised moves and infectious energy brought the Jamal Kudu challenge to life.

“Good vibes happen on the dance floor only with my mummy,” Riddhima captioned the post, showcasing their close bond and shared love for fun.