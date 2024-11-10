Shraddha Kapoor shares her Sunday plans

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who recently scored a massive hit with Stree 2, shared her relaxed Sunday plans on social media. The actress shared that she'll be spending her day unwinding and scrolling through Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shraddha posted a reel from Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, asking fans to tag her in funny memes and reels. She wrote, “Please tag me in funny memes and Reels. This is what I plan to do for the whole day."