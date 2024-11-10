Shraddha Kapoor shares her Sunday plans

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who recently scored a massive hit with Stree 2, shared her relaxed Sunday plans on social media. The actress shared that she'll be spending her day unwinding and scrolling through Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shraddha posted a reel from Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, asking fans to tag her in funny memes and reels. She wrote, “Please tag me in funny memes and Reels. This is what I plan to do for the whole day."
The clip features a comedic scene with Johnny Lever accidentally adding the wrong ingredients to tea, causing an awkward moment with a guest.
Baazigar, loosely based on Ira Levin’s novel A Kiss Before Dying, tells the story of a young man out for revenge, marking a significant turning point in SRK's career with his role as an antihero. Released on November 12, 1993, during Diwali, the film was a blockbuster, showcasing SRK’s first iconic pairing with Kajol and Shilpa Shetty’s debut.