Varun Dhawan expresses the fierce protectiveness he feels for daughter Lara; says, ‘If anyone causes harm to her I’d kill them’

Actor Varun Dhawan got candid about the transformative experience of fatherhood, revealing a newfound sense of responsibility and a deeper understanding of his own father, David Dhawan. In a recent interview, Varun shared his thoughts on becoming a parent to his baby girl, Lara, and the profound impact it has had on his life.

"I think when any individual, any man becomes a parent, for the mother it is a different experience, I feel she becomes a tigress, that moment only something happens," the actor shared. "But, as a man, I'd say, that when we become parents, for some reason, you feel a protection towards your daughter."

Varun expressed the fierce protectiveness he feels for his daughter, stating, "If anyone causes even so much (little) harm to her I'd kill them. I am dead serious when I say that. Literally, I'd kill them."

He also reflected on how fatherhood has given him a new perspective on his own father's behavior. "I started understanding my father, David Dhawan, a little better, his insecurities, his hyper behaviour, his anxiety about, 'Be home at time'," he explained. "He just wanted everyone to be together as a tribe, as a pack. I would never get it, I'd be like, 'What is his issue?' I am not a child, why does he want to keep me near him."

Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3 of this year. The actor shared the joyous news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the well wishes. He later revealed his daughter's name during an appearance on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, where he also sang a lullaby he had composed for her.

Varun and Natasha, who married in a private ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February with an endearing monochromatic picture.