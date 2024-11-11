Kamal Haasan asks fans to drop 'Ulaganayagan' title, says 'artist must not be elevated above the art'

Actor Kamal Haasan, today, asked his fans to let go off his title Ulaganayagan (universal hero). The Thug Life actor requested his fans, media and film fraternity to refer to him simply his name, Kamal or KH. He added that an artiste must not be elevated above the art.

Kamal Haasan shared an official statement on the same on his social media handle in both English and Tamil. The statement read, "I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling, and I've been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me (sic)."

The statement further read, "The art of cinema transcends beyond any indiviual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians and audience who make it what it is - a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich and ever-evolving stories. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes (sic)."

Read the full statement below.