Kamal Haasan to Ajith: Tamil actors who said 'no' to titles

Actor Haasan, who recently celebrated his birthday on November 7, today came out with the announcement asking his fans to drop the usage of Ulaganagayan. The term, which translates to Universal Hero, is widely used by his fans, media and the film fraternity. The Thug Life actor has also requested everyone to refer to him simply his name Kamal Haasan, Kamal or KH. He said that though he was deeply grateful by the endearing title, the artist shouldn't become bigger than the art.