Sonu Sood takes on a new role as Thailand Tourism’s Brand Ambassador and Advisor

Sonu Sood, the versatile actor and philanthropist whose humanitarian efforts during the pandemic earned him the title of ‘Nation’s Hero,’ has just landed an exciting new role. The global icon has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Honorary Tourism Advisor for Thailand, a prestigious position bestowed upon him by Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports. In this new chapter, Sonu will be guiding the country's marketing and PR efforts to boost tourism between Thailand and India.

Sharing his excitement with his fans on social media, Sonu wrote, “Honoured and humbled at being appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Tourism, Thailand. My first international trip was to this beautiful country with my family, and in my new role, I am thrilled to promote Thailand’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Thank you for all the love and wishes.”

His heartfelt post reflects the genuine connection he has with the country, which holds a special place in his heart.