Sonu Sood takes on a new role as Thailand Tourism’s Brand Ambassador and Advisor

Sonu Sood, the versatile actor and philanthropist whose humanitarian efforts during the pandemic earned him the title of ‘Nation’s Hero,’ has just landed an exciting new role. The global icon has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Honorary Tourism Advisor for Thailand, a prestigious position bestowed upon him by Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports. In this new chapter, Sonu will be guiding the country's marketing and PR efforts to boost tourism between Thailand and India.
Sharing his excitement with his fans on social media, Sonu wrote, “Honoured and humbled at being appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Tourism, Thailand. My first international trip was to this beautiful country with my family, and in my new role, I am thrilled to promote Thailand’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Thank you for all the love and wishes.”
His heartfelt post reflects the genuine connection he has with the country, which holds a special place in his heart.
A hero beyond the screen
Sonu’s journey from Bollywood hero to humanitarian icon has been nothing short of inspiring. His tireless efforts during the pandemic—whether it was delivering meals, offering medical support, or ensuring education for those in need—made him a household name for kindness. His actions earned him praise not just in India but internationally, making him a beacon of hope for millions.
This new role sees him joining the ranks of other A-list stars who represent global tourism, like Shah Rukh Khan for Dubai and Ranveer Singh for Switzerland. And given Sonu’s strong connection with his audience, this partnership is sure to be a game-changer for Thailand’s tourism marketing in India.
What’s next for Sonu Sood?
On the professional front, Sonu is all set to make his directorial debut with Fateh, a high-octane cybercrime thriller that promises to compete with the best of Hollywood action films. The movie, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez, will hit theatres on January 10, 2025. If the buzz around his directorial debut is any indication, fans are in for a treat!