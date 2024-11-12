Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate daughter Devi’s 2nd birthday in Maldives

Bipasha also offered fans a peek at her luxurious Maldives holiday, showing her hotel room’s balcony decorated with pink balloons for Devi’s birthday, while she enjoys a cup of tea.

Bipasha and Karan married in 2016 and welcomed Devi in November 2022. Karan is best known for his iconic role as Dr. Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye, which aired from 2007 to 2010, and he has starred in popular shows like Qubool Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as well as films like Alone, Hate Story 3, and Fighter.

Bipasha made her acting debut in 2001 in Ajnabee and gained fame with Raaz in 2002. She was last seen in the thriller series Dangerous.