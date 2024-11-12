Boney Kapoor rings his 69th birthday with children Arjun, Anshula and Khushi Kapoor

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by his children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, though his actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor did not appear to be present.

Anshula shared a snippet of the intimate celebration on her Instagram stories, showing the family feeding Boney a piece of cake. In the video, Arjun, Anshula, and Khushi are seen dressed in matching black outfits.

Arjun reposted the video, which Anshula had captioned, “Happy Birthday @boneykapoor,” tagging Arjun and Khushi.