Boney Kapoor rings his 69th birthday with children Arjun, Anshula and Khushi Kapoor

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by his children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, though his actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor did not appear to be present.
Anshula shared a snippet of the intimate celebration on her Instagram stories, showing the family feeding Boney a piece of cake. In the video, Arjun, Anshula, and Khushi are seen dressed in matching black outfits.
Arjun reposted the video, which Anshula had captioned, “Happy Birthday @boneykapoor,” tagging Arjun and Khushi.
Boney was previously married to Mona Shourie from 1983 until 1996, and they had two children, Arjun and Anshula. Mona passed away in 2012 after a battle with cancer. In 1996, he married legendary actress Sridevi, with whom he had daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 in Dubai.
On the professional front, Arjun is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Singham Again, in which he portrayed an antagonist. Khushi, who turned 24 on November 5, made her acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, portraying Betty Cooper. Next, she will star alongside Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, in a romantic drama directed by Advait Chandan, scheduled for a February 7, 2025 release.
Additionally, she has a rom-com titled Naadaniyaan with Dharma Productions, in which she’ll star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty.