Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao kick off Oscars campaign for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ at Vikas Khanna’s NYC restaurant

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have embarked on their Oscars 2025 campaign for Laapataa Ladies with a unique and heartwarming event in New York City. The former couple, who continue to collaborate on creative projects, hosted a special gathering at The Bungalow, an acclaimed Indian restaurant owned by renowned chef Vikas Khanna.
The event, filled with delicious food and camaraderie, saw Aamir and Kiran engaging with guests and celebrating the film’s selection as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.
Pictures and videos from the event have been circulating on social media, capturing the joyous atmosphere. In one clip, Aamir is seen engaging in conversation with a young chef named Mysha, while Vikas proudly shares that the dishes were prepared with love. Another video shows Aamir savouring the popular Indian street food, golgappas.
Vikas took to Instagram to express his admiration for Aamir, Kiran, and the Laapataa Ladies team. “Jab dil se Dua atti hai, Jeet lo duniya. This is exactly what I felt yesterday when we were hosting the Oscar Campaigning event of Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) at Bungalow,” he wrote. The chef also praised Kiran for creating such an iconic film and commended Aamir for his kindness and genuine interactions with Mysha. Kiran also shared a cheerful selfie with Khanna on her Instagram stories.
Laapataa Ladies, a light-hearted comedy with a powerful social message directed by Kiran, was chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars in September. A new poster for the film was recently unveiled, highlighting the title change for international audiences, with Laapataa translated to Lost.
The film features a talented cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Chhaya Kadam. With its unique blend of humour and social commentary, Laapataa Ladies has garnered critical acclaim and is now vying for recognition on the global stage at the Academy Awards.