Karan Singh Grover gives fans a peek into daughter Devi’s unicorn-themed birthday celebration

On Tuesday, Bipasha posted a heartfelt message celebrating her daughter, describing Devi as “pure joy.” In her Instagram post, Bipasha shared a video of Devi sweetly expressing her love by saying “love you mommy” and singing a song for her.

She captioned the post, “No idea how time flew… Today Devi is 2. She is pure Joy. Thank you all for sending her so much love and warm wishes. Durga Durga #deviturns2.”

Karan and Bipasha, who married in 2016, welcomed Devi in November 2022.

Karan is best known for his iconic role as Dr. Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye, which aired from 2007 to 2010, and he has starred in popular shows like Qubool Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as well as films like Alone, Hate Story 3, and Fighter.

Bipasha made her acting debut in 2001 in Ajnabee and gained fame with Raaz in 2002. She was last seen in the thriller series Dangerous.