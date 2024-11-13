Khushi Kapoor talks about prioritising career amid dating rumours, stresses the need for privacy

Actress Khushi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina, recently addressed the speculation surrounding her personal life. In an interview, the artiste emphasised her desire to keep her work in focus while navigating the public’s curiosity about her relationships.

“It’s definitely new for me, and it’s not something I had to put much thought into before,” Khushi shared, acknowledging the increased attention on her personal life since her acting debut. “I would like my work to be the main focus. I understand there’s a certain curiosity when you’re in the public eye but I think it’s best to keep your personal life private and let your work be the priority.”

Khushi, who comes from a prominent Bollywood family, also revealed that she often seeks career advice from her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, her father, Boney Kapoor, and her brother, Arjun Kapoor. “I go to Janhvi, dad, and Arjun (Kapoor) bhaiyya (brother) the most,” she said. “They have many more years of knowledge than me. So, it definitely helps to get their opinion on things when I’m not entirely sure of how to handle certain situations.”

Khushi made her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, a musical drama that also marked the debut of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, among others. She is set to star alongside Junaid Khan in an upcoming romantic drama directed by Advait Chandan, scheduled for release on February 7, 2025.

Rumours of actress’s relationship with Vedang have been circulating since their appearance in The Archies. Vedang was recently seen celebrating Khushi’s 24th birthday with her family and friends, further fuelling speculation. A video clip from the celebration captured a sweet moment between the two, with Vedang holding Khushi’s hair back as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

Despite the rumours, Khushi remains focused on her burgeoning acting career. Her upcoming film with Junaid is generating significant anticipation, and she is poised to become a prominent figure in the Bollywood landscape.