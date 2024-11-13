Korean actor Song Jae-rim passes away aged 39

Korean actor Song Jae-rim was found deceased in his Seoul apartment on Sunday at the age of 39, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in shock. Sources stated that authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, as a two-page letter was discovered at the scene, raising concerns about a possible suicide.

Song Jae-rim, a former model turned actor, was known for his roles in popular television dramas such as Moon Embracing the Sun, Two Weeks, and Our Gap-soon. He gained significant popularity after appearing in the fourth season of the reality show We Got Married alongside Kim So-eun.

According to reports, Song's funeral will be held on November 14 at the Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital Funeral Hall. Fans have expressed their grief and condolences on social media, remembering his talent, warmth, and unique presence.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of actor Song Jae-rim. His talent, warmth, and unique presence brought joy to so many," one fan wrote. "In this moment of sorrow, our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans worldwide. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire and comfort those he touched."

Song began his career as a runway model, working with renowned designers and gracing the pages of prominent magazines. He transitioned to acting in 2009 and steadily built a successful career in television dramas. His recent roles included appearances in Clean with Passion for Now, I Wanna Hear Your Song, Queen Woo, and My Military Valentine.

Song Jae-rim's untimely passing has shocked and saddened fans and colleagues alike. His contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire aspiring actors and models.