Malaika is 'working on something special': Going to be an ode to my father

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has revealed that she is working on something special, which is going to be an ode to her late father, Anil Kuldeep Mehta, who passed away in September.

Reflecting on her journey, Malaika shared, "We all need to keep moving forward... that's what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it's important to give ourselves space to heal."

Currently, Malaika is juggling numerous projects, traveling and shooting for brands. In addition, she is set to appear as a judge on a dance reality show and will also be featured as a business investor on a startup-focused series.

“Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and gives me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I’m thrilled about the brands I’m working with and excited to explore my creative side. I'm also working on something special that I will announce soon—it's going to be an ode to my father," she added.

Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9 am on Wednesday while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event.

Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.