Top 5 iconic dance hits of Malaika Arora that set Bollywood on fire

Malaika Arora is synonymous with electrifying dance numbers that set the screen on fire. Over the years, she has delivered some of the most memorable and high-energy item numbers that continue to dominate playlists and dance floors. As she celebrates her birthday today, let’s take a look back at five of her most iconic dance hits that have left a mark in our hearts.
From Dabangg, this song became a nationwide sensation. Malaika’s sultry dance moves paired with its catchy tune made it a party anthem. Her bold style and the peppy beats had everyone dancing to Munni Badnaam Hui. The rustic setting and her captivating expressions enhanced the song's energy, making it one of the most unforgettable item numbers.
In Housefull 2, Malaika embodied the glitzy side of Bollywood as Anarkali, lighting up the disco floor with her smooth moves. The song blends traditional references with modern beats, and Malaika's playful dance style adds an extra spark. With its energetic choreography and fun vibe, it became a popular choice for dance lovers.
This track from Welcome saw Malaika in a desi avatar, dancing to a folksy tune with a contemporary twist. Her vibrant performance alongside Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor brought a perfect blend of sensuality and grace to the number. Hoth Rasiley showcased her ability to excel in diverse dance styles, from classical to modern.
A classic, this song from Dil Se features Malaika dancing on top of a moving train with Shah Rukh Khan. The song’s stunning visuals, paired with her dynamic, fluid moves, created a legendary Bollywood moment. Set to AR Rahman’s soulful music, Chaiyya Chaiyya remains etched in the hearts of Bollywood fans for its energy and style.
This folk-based number remains a festive favourite. Malaika’s graceful performance alongside Arbaaz Khan made this song a go-to for Indian celebrations. The combination of her elegant moves and the song's vibrant rhythms captured the spirit of Indian dance traditions, leaving a lasting cultural impact.