Madhavan's Hisaab Barabar to have World Premiere at IFFI 2024

Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a diligent railway ticket checker who notices a small yet troubling discrepancy in his bank account. What begins as a minor issue soon snowballs into a major investigation, eventually revealing a massive financial conspiracy led by a powerful banker, Micky Mehta (Neil Nitin Mukesh).

Director Ashwni Dhir expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s an honor to present Hisaab Barabar at IFFI. This isn’t just a thriller—it’s a statement on the difficult battle for truth in a world often clouded by lies and deceit. Through Radhe’s journey, we delve into the complexities of an ordinary person striving to understand a world where justice can seem elusive.”

He also shared his gratitude for the collaboration with Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, adding, “We hope Hisaab Barabar not only entertains, but also makes the audience reflect on the ongoing battle between right and wrong.”

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel, with Jio Studios presenting an SP Cinecorp production.

Earlier this month, Madhavan also unveiled the first look of his upcoming Tamil film Adhirshtasaali, directed by Mithran R. Jawahar. The actor shared his excitement on social media, saying, "Proudly unveiling the first look of Adhirshtasaali. Directed by @MithranRJawahar, this has been an unforgettable journey. #AdhirshtasaaliFirstLook."

Adhirshtasaali marks Madhavan’s return to Tamil cinema and follows his recent success with Hisaab Barabar at IFFI.