Sonakshi Sinha shares ‘family time’ pictures with husband Zaheer Iqbal and sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal enjoy some family time!
Fans can’t help but gush over the chemistry between Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, making them one of the most talked-about duos in recent times. Whether it’s their playful banter on social media or their public appearances that radiate charm, the pair exudes a vibrant energy that has captured the hearts of many. The duo is enjoying marital bliss, and their recent family getaway is proof! Recently, Sonakshi shared a delightful series of pictures featuring herself, her husband Zaheer, and her sister-in-law, Sanam Ratansi, from an undisclosed location.

The couple radiated charm as they posed against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, with Sonakshi adding a dash of playfulness in her goofy snaps. Her impeccable style stood out, as she donned a chic co-ord suit accentuated with a striking red bindi.

The comments section overflowed with love and admiration. Fans couldn’t stop gushing, with one writing, “Family is everything,” while another simply commented, “Lovely pics.” A fan affectionately addressed Sonakshi as “Bhabhi” (sister-in-law).

Sanam Ratansi, a celebrated celebrity stylist known for curating looks for the stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, also featured in the photos. Take a look at their beautiful moments!

Whenever Sonakshi and Zaheer step out, they never fail to make a statement with their impeccable style. As a power couple, their sartorial choices always leave a lasting impression.

Sonakshi shared some images where the duo was seen embracing the festive spirit in perfectly coordinated ethnic ensembles, turning heads with their effortless elegance. Sonakshi dazzled in a stunning red Anarkali adorned with intricate mirror work and golden embroidery, exuding timeless grace. Her look was elevated with statement earrings, dewy makeup, and a neatly styled bun that added a touch of sophistication.

Zaheer complemented her beautifully, opting for a classic black kurta paired with crisp white bottoms, embodying understated charm. Together, they set the festive style bar high, proving why they’re one of Bollywood’s most fashionable couples.

