Sonakshi Sinha shares ‘family time’ pictures with husband Zaheer Iqbal and sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi

Fans can’t help but gush over the chemistry between Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, making them one of the most talked-about duos in recent times. Whether it’s their playful banter on social media or their public appearances that radiate charm, the pair exudes a vibrant energy that has captured the hearts of many. The duo is enjoying marital bliss, and their recent family getaway is proof! Recently, Sonakshi shared a delightful series of pictures featuring herself, her husband Zaheer, and her sister-in-law, Sanam Ratansi, from an undisclosed location.

The couple radiated charm as they posed against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, with Sonakshi adding a dash of playfulness in her goofy snaps. Her impeccable style stood out, as she donned a chic co-ord suit accentuated with a striking red bindi.