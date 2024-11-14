Sonakshi Sinha shares ‘family time’ pictures with husband Zaheer Iqbal and sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi

Fans can’t help but gush over the chemistry between Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, making them one of the most talked-about duos in recent times. Whether it’s their playful banter on social media or their public appearances that radiate charm, the pair exudes a vibrant energy that has captured the hearts of many. The duo is enjoying marital bliss, and their recent family getaway is proof! Recently, Sonakshi shared a delightful series of pictures featuring herself, her husband Zaheer, and her sister-in-law, Sanam Ratansi, from an undisclosed location.
The couple radiated charm as they posed against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, with Sonakshi adding a dash of playfulness in her goofy snaps. Her impeccable style stood out, as she donned a chic co-ord suit accentuated with a striking red bindi.
The comments section overflowed with love and admiration. Fans couldn’t stop gushing, with one writing, “Family is everything,” while another simply commented, “Lovely pics.” A fan affectionately addressed Sonakshi as “Bhabhi” (sister-in-law).
Sanam Ratansi, a celebrated celebrity stylist known for curating looks for the stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, also featured in the photos. Take a look at their beautiful moments!
Whenever Sonakshi and Zaheer step out, they never fail to make a statement with their impeccable style. As a power couple, their sartorial choices always leave a lasting impression.
Sonakshi shared some images where the duo was seen embracing the festive spirit in perfectly coordinated ethnic ensembles, turning heads with their effortless elegance. Sonakshi dazzled in a stunning red Anarkali adorned with intricate mirror work and golden embroidery, exuding timeless grace. Her look was elevated with statement earrings, dewy makeup, and a neatly styled bun that added a touch of sophistication.
Zaheer complemented her beautifully, opting for a classic black kurta paired with crisp white bottoms, embodying understated charm. Together, they set the festive style bar high, proving why they’re one of Bollywood’s most fashionable couples.