Zendaya says she loves working with Tom Holland, feels ‘extra safe’

Zendaya recently shared that working with her boyfriend and fellow actor Tom Holland brings her an added sense of comfort and security. In an interview, Zendaya said, “It’s actually really comfortable, almost second nature. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him,” according to reports.

She praised Tom’s dedication and passion, noting that he always puts in “1,000 per cent” effort, even when exhausted. Reflecting on their connection, Zendaya recalled that their journey together began during a chemistry read, which felt natural from the start.

Although Zendaya has found remarkable success in both acting and music, she insists her career choices are guided more by instinct than by strategy. “It’s not a strategic thing,” she explained. “Sometimes you’re developing something, and it just falls through. I remember a project that was cancelled, only for me to get the script for Euphoria, which ended up being perfect timing.”

Zendaya added that her decision-making relies on scripts that fully capture her attention, which is rare. “When something keeps me engaged to the end, I know it’s a project I want to pursue.”

Recently, it was announced that Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are set to star in Christopher Nolan's next film, alongside Tom Holland and Matt Damon, stated reports.