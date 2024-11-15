Ali Fazal wraps up shooting for Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’

Actor Ali Fazal has completed filming for Metro In Dino, Anurag Basu’s much-awaited sequel to the 2007 hit Life In A Metro. The ensemble cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.
Ali shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring the cast, crew, and Anurag, celebrating the end of the shoot. Metro In Dino aims to continue the interconnected storytelling style of its predecessor, delving into the lives and relationships of people navigating urban life. Known for blending heartfelt narratives with soulful music, the film is expected to strike a chord with the audience once again.
Talking about his experience, Ali said, “Wrapping up Metro In Dino has been a journey filled with emotion, joy, and creativity. Working with Anurag sir has been an absolute honour. His vision and storytelling have always inspired me, and I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible team. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve created together.”
Scheduled for release in early 2025, the film promises to capture the essence of modern relationships, tackling themes of love, heartbreak, and the challenges of urban living. With its star-studded cast and Anurag’s direction, the project is already creating a buzz among fans.