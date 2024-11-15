Nadiya Moidu reveals her fitness mantra for a healthy, happy life

If there is one question that Nadiya Moidu gets asked over and over again, it’s the secret to her youthful looks. The Wonder Women actress says it was her parents who inspired her to embrace fitness as a way of life. In this chat with Indulge, the vivacious actress reveals her fitness mantra, beauty tips, and a lot more. Excerpts...

When did your tryst with fitness begin?

My father was a football player, and my mother used to give us dance lessons. The weekends were dedicated to sports practice. My parents ensured that we got into some physical activity. Eventually, fitness became a part of my life.

How do you find time for your fitness routine with such erratic work hours?

If there is something that you truly enjoy doing, you will make time for it. Whenever I am travelling, my shoes are the first thing to go into my bag. When I am shooting for two days at a stretch, I request the team to give me an hour to exercise.

What’s your daily routine?

I am an early riser, and I either go for a walk or head to the gym. I do some stretching and then use the treadmill. Sometimes, I do yoga. I recently discovered pilates as well. I try to include different modes of workout to keep it exciting. I think it’s important for the body to move differently as well.

Is there a workout that you enjoy in particular ?

I love doing strength training. It might sound silly, but I feel more powerful when I am lifting weights.

And you enjoy your morning runs as well?

As much as I would love to run, the truth is that I’m not a big runner. I enjoy short sprints, though. But my age is always a factor. At this point in life, you don’t want to break anything, as the recovery takes longer. Even if I push myself, I do only to a certain limit. I understand my body well and try to keep everything within my parameters.

Is there a workout you never miss?

I do my stretches, warm up and cool down. I don’t want my muscles to be sore or tight. The body is like a machine, and it needs movement and recovery as well.

What does fitness mean to you?

My goal is not to be a certain size. I just go by how my clothes fit me. That gives me a fair idea of whether I have put on weight or whether I should shed some kilos. But since I am regular with my workouts, the weight doesn’t fluctuate much. When I feel down or lazy, I get my bout of

exercise because it’s an energy booster and mood lifter. I think your skin looks better when you sweat. It’s not just about physical well-being, but emotional well-being as well.

Everybody is different. I cannot think about losing 10 kg. That’s not practical. You need to find happiness in what you have right now and then see how you can alter it a little bit, rather than taking a drastic step. I don’t believe in watching my diet, as I am a complete foodie. When you give up certain foods that you like to eat, you end up being grumpy. You have one life, and ought to live it well. But at the same time, I don’t overindulge.

How do you take care of your emotional and mental health?

Meditation is something that I’ve always wanted to do, and somehow I’ve never gotten into it. But as I said, for me, fitness is about overall well-being. And when you work out, you come out feeling extremely positive.

Is there a piece of advice for those who wants to take up fitness?

Those who are not used to doing any form of exercise, do not overdo anything when you’re trying to start something new. Begin with something basic, like walking. You can also try group exercises, for instance, by taking up a dance class. When you see other people dancing, you get inspired. Even if you’re walking, find a friend.

