Nimrat Kaur makes special prasad for Gurpurab, honours family tradition

Actress Nimrat Kaur recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, where she is seen preparing kada prasad (a type of halwa) to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab.
In the video, the Airlift actress takes her followers through the process of making halwa at home, a tradition she has been carrying on for years.
She captioned the post, “Ghar par banaa Hal-waaah!!!! #Gurpurab diyan lakh lakh vadiyaan,” along with the joyful message celebrating the occasion.
As she mixes the ingredients, Nimrat shares a personal story, revealing that she learned the recipe from her mother, who in turn had learned it from Nimrat’s grandfather (Nanu), who made halwa at the Gurdwara for many years. "Home is where the Halwa is," she says in the video.
"Every Gurpurab, I make halwa at home, which is called Kada Prasad in the Gurdwara. My Nanu used to make it at the Gurdwara, and my mother learned it from him. I learned it from my mom, so let’s wing it!"
Throughout the video, Nimrat takes her fans step-by-step through the process of making the sweet dish, adding her own special touch, and reflecting on the family tradition that has been passed down through generations. She expressed her deep affection for this dish, which is traditionally prepared during festivals like Gurpurab to celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak.
Nimrat also visited the Gurdwara to mark the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, she was visibly uncomfortable when the paparazzi shouted her name outside the Gurdwara.
A video of her politely asking them not to shout has been circulating on social media.
On Gurpurab, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also paid a visit to the Gurdwara. He shared a video of himself praying and having kada prasad on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the blessings he received. His caption read, “Gurpurab Dian Sareyan Nu Vadhaiyan Har Saal Di Tara’n Es Vaar v Baba Ji Ne v Baut Kirpa Kiti…” (Best wishes to all on Gurpurab. This year too, Baba has blessed me a lot.)
Other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh also took to social media to send their wishes to fans on this special occasion.