Nimrat Kaur makes special prasad for Gurpurab, honours family tradition

As she mixes the ingredients, Nimrat shares a personal story, revealing that she learned the recipe from her mother, who in turn had learned it from Nimrat’s grandfather (Nanu), who made halwa at the Gurdwara for many years. "Home is where the Halwa is," she says in the video.

"Every Gurpurab, I make halwa at home, which is called Kada Prasad in the Gurdwara. My Nanu used to make it at the Gurdwara, and my mother learned it from him. I learned it from my mom, so let’s wing it!"

Throughout the video, Nimrat takes her fans step-by-step through the process of making the sweet dish, adding her own special touch, and reflecting on the family tradition that has been passed down through generations. She expressed her deep affection for this dish, which is traditionally prepared during festivals like Gurpurab to celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak.