Zeenat Aman shares hilarious ‘work mudra’ vs ‘canteen mudra’

Zeenat, who frequently shares glimpses of her life with her followers, had also posted a thoughtful reflection last month. She shared several behind-the-scenes images from a photoshoot in Goa, in which she openly discussed the imperfection of her look, particularly the state of her hair. Despite the photographer and stylist's concerns about her bob's appearance in one of the pictures, Zeenat chose to post it anyway. She humorously explained how her self-styled blow-dry didn’t survive the humid weather.

In her caption, Zeenat took a moment to reflect on society's obsession with appearance, noting how social media has exacerbated the issue of self-image. She commented on how social media often distorts beauty, with even naturally beautiful people being airbrushed into indistinguishable versions of each other. This trend, she observed, contributes to a culture of self-obsession and unrealistic standards.

Zeenat went on to question the unhealthy focus on physical perfection, particularly within the film industry, where women are constantly under public scrutiny. She encouraged her followers to embrace and appreciate the unique features of their loved ones, whether it's a crooked smile, bushy eyebrows, a scar, or even a "bump on the bridge of the nose."

She ended her post with an inspiring message: “Our beauty standards will always be shaped to some extent by what we see on our screens, but our love should never be dictated by it!” She also expressed her gratitude to the designers who had lent their creations for the photoshoot.

By sharing her personal thoughts, Zeenat not only gave fans a candid look at her own insecurities but also urged them to focus on the things that make people unique and beautiful in their own right.