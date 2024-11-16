Mrunal Thakur shares throwback pictures from ‘Love Sonia’ to wish Demi Moore
To wish Demi Moore on her 62nd birthday, actress Mrunal Thakur shared a throwback picture from their 2018 film Love Sonia.
Mrunal shared a collage from the shoot of their film on her Instagram Stories. It had the Indian actress reading a script while Moore could be seen listening intently to the director.
For the caption, she wrote, “Just found these precious photos Also belated birthday beautiful @demimoore.”
Love Sonia is directed by Tabrez Noorani and produced by David Womark. The film features newcomer Mrunal Thakur as the title character along with Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao and Sai Tamhankar.
The drama film traces the story of Sonia's debt-ridden father who sells her sister; she sets out on a journey hoping to rescue her. Sonia's life takes an unusual turn when she gets trapped in the world of flesh trade.