Bhumi Pednekar shares joyful moments on social media, from soul sister’s wedding, friends reunion and personal reflections

Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently gave fans a glimpse into her eventful past few weeks through a heartfelt social media post. On Sunday, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star shared a series of photos with a caption reflecting on her experiences.

Bhumi wrote, “Past few days: From being on set to finding out my soul sister is getting married, to meeting my friends like family after many months, to spending the day redoing the house, to just living my life. It was,” followed by sparkle emojis.

The photos captured candid moments, from selfies and makeup sessions to clips of her dancing at a club, offering a peek into her fun and fulfilling days. Earlier, she shared glamorous selfies with the caption, “Selfie Game Going #Monday,” showcasing her vibrant personality.