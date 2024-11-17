Parineeti Chopra relives studio days, shares nostalgic BTS moments on social media

One admirer commented, “All time favourite! We are Pareshan—we need your songs, ma’am, for Sukoon.” Another wrote, “Love you my sweet didi. God bless you, my pyari.”

Known for showcasing her musical abilities, Parineeti recently launched her own YouTube channel. Announcing the move on Instagram, she shared, “I've always been a very private person despite being a public figure. I’ve only shared about one per cent of my life on social media. Now, with so much happening in my life—travel, adventurous activities, scuba diving, reading, music, and studio sessions—I feel ready to share more of the behind-the-scenes moments. It’s finally time to let everyone in.”

She continued, “So, I’ve decided to launch my YouTube channel! I’m thrilled because now I won’t need to answer what I do every day—you’ll just get to see it. Let’s start this exciting new chapter together!”

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh.