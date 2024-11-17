Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan share a heartwarming moment of laughter

Actor Chunky Panday recently shared an unseen photo on Instagram featuring himself, Jackie Shroff, and Salman Khan, capturing a candid and joyful moment. The trio, known for their enduring friendship, were seen laughing together, radiating warmth and camaraderie.

Chunky, in his post, wished Andre Timmins, Director of Wizcraft International and the creator of IIFA, sharing a series of images. The first photo shows Chunky with Andre and his family, while the second showcases the three stars smiling together.

In the picture, Salman is dressed in a black t-shirt, Jackie in a white blazer and black t-shirt, and Chunky in a colourful t-shirt. The final image includes Chunky, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor.