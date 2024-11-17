Elton John calls fatherhood later in life the ‘greatest thing’

Iconic musician Elton John (77) recently opened up about the joy of becoming a father later in life. During a radio show appearance to promote Tammy Faye on Broadway, the legendary artist reflected on the profound impact of parenting his two sons, Zachary (13) and Elijah (11) whom he shares with husband David Furnish.

Speaking to the host, John described fatherhood as the pinnacle of his life achievements. “It’s the greatest thing I've ever done,” the Rocket Man singer shared, adding, “I’ve had an amazing life, a great career, incredible achievements, music—blah, blah, blah—but our sons and David are the most important things to me.”

John revealed that his decision to step back from touring was driven by his desire to dedicate more time to his family in the later years of his life.

John also addressed the challenges and joys of being a gay father, expressing admiration for others in similar situations. “I think anyone who is gay and brings up a child deserves applause because so many people say it shouldn’t happen,” he said. “Well, of course, it should happen.”

Acknowledging fellow fathers in the LGBTQ+ community, including host and his best friend Anderson Cooper, John emphasised, “It’s the greatest gift you could possibly have. I’ve never had a better gift in my life, and I wouldn’t swap it for anything.”